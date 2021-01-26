Two Area Mayors Named to Provincial Task Force

A new job for Windsor's mayor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has been named Vice Chair of the Southwestern Ontario Transportation Task Force.

The task force was created by the provincial government and will focus on improving connections between transportation modes such as rail, bus, and local transit services across the region.

It will also ensure transportation planning is informed by local needs and considerations.

Dilkens says he was contacted by the province's Minister of Transportation.

"It really is an opportunity to look at and for me to bring in some of the unique perspectives that we would have as a border city to this table and ensure that we can prioritize the investments our region needs," says Dilkens.

Dilkens says the province has set some high level objectives for the task force and it will need to meet with experts in the sector.

"There's certainly a robust task force in place but you know, we need to understand more and that's what this task force is all about, is trying to get to the meat and potatoes and the understanding to better improve transit infrastructure, rail infrastructure, road infrastructure," says Dilkens. "I think one of the things in the plan that people, who travel the 401 would appreciate is making Highway 401 safer between London and Tilbury."

According to the province, creating a Task Force was one of more than 40 recommendations in "Connecting the Southwest: A Draft Transportation Plan for Southwestern Ontario."

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald has also been named to the task force.

Ed Holder, the mayor of London is chair of the task force.

- with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show