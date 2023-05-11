Two areas of Howard Avenue among the worst for collisions in Windsor

Two of the worst intersections for collisions in Windsor are right near each other.

The 3100-block of Howard Ave., right in front of Devonshire Mall, and the area around the E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue are the top two worst intersections of collisions in the city.

The Windsor Police Service announced Tuesday that drivers can expect to see an increase police presence at ten intersections in the city deemed the most dangerous, based on vehicle collision data collected by the service in 2022.

The ten worst intersections for collisions are:

- 3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

- E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

- 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

- Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

- Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

- E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

- Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

Inspector Jennifer Crosby says the list is calculated through our data, they're based on collisions that our officers are attending and collisions that are being reported at our collision reporting centre.

Crosby says they want people to pay attention to their driving habits.

"The times that we particularly see the highest number of collisions occurring are when you would normally expect, when people are using the roadways, including pedestrians and cyclists," she says. "Typically between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., when people are going to work, going to business, leaving the city, is what our data is suggesting."

Crosby says you may see police not only at the intersections but also leading up to these intersections because just their mere presence can get people to think about their driving habits.

"Whether that be stay off your phone, make sure your seatbelt is buckled up. So you will see our traffic officers and patrol response officers in and around those areas. It may be a daily increased presence, but it's also directed enforcement, whether it's radar or RIDE programs," she adds.

The increased police presence comes ahead of Canada Road Safety Week, set for May 16 to the 22. The week is an enforcement-driven initiative led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the CACP's Traffic Safety Committee.

The theme this year is 'Take the Wheel' with the message to everyone that you are in control of your driving.

If you want to report dangerous and aggressive drivers to the Windsor Police Service, you can file a Road Watch Complaint by clicking here.