Two Arrested after Stabbing in Essex

AM800-NEWS-OPP-CRUISER

Two people are in custody after a stabbing in Essex, Ont.

Essex County OPP says officers were called to walking trail between Thomas Street and Highway 3 for a report of an assault at 2:15 p.m. Monday.
  
Police arrived to find a 29-year-old victim from Essex, Ont. had sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with "an edged weapon."

According to police, a 32 year old and 27 year old from Lakeshore, Ont. were arrested by patrol officers a short time later.

Charges were not released and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

