Two arrested and two others wanted in recent assault investigation

Windsor Police is actively investigating an assault.

On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 2 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue for a report of an assault. Through investigation, officers learned four males assaulted an adult male. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Service continue to actively investigate this assault and as a result, two of the suspects have been identified and arrested and two other suspects have been identified, however remain outstanding and are both wanted.

On Wednesday, August 10, two of the suspects were arrested without incident. A 25 and 26 year old male, both from Windsor, are facing a charge of assault cause bodily harm. Both individuals were released on an Undertaking with conditions and a future court date.

Van Jean-Dean, a 25 year old male from Windsor and Yaser Alanuz, a 23 year old male from Windsor are both currently wanted for assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these individuals or with information regarding the incident are asked to contact police.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Service