Two arrested as part of a near $200,000 drug bust in Windsor

Two people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Windsor valued at nearly $200,000.

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit was launched this past summer into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs.

On Nov. 1, a male suspect in the case was located with a woman in a parking lot in the 3200-block of County Road 42 in Windsor.

Both people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also seized a quantity of illicit drugs from a vehicle.

Officers later executed a search warrant at a home in the 900-block of Fairview Boulevard, recovering more drugs and some money.

The drugs seized during the investigation includes cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. Police say the drugs seized have an estimated street value of $188,000.

A 54-year-old Windsor man is facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A 55-year-old Windsor woman faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.