Two Arrested in Assault Investigation in Windsor

Two people are in custody in relation to an assault that sent a man to hospital in Windsor.

Windsor Police Service says a man was discovered in the parking lot of a convenience store at 660 Wyandotte St. W. with "serious injuries" around 10 a.m. Saturday.

A nearby home at 588 Caron Avenue is taped off by police as part of the investigation.

Police confirmed the man is in hospital but could not provide an update on his status Sunday.

The Major Crimes Unit tells AM800 News that it was a targeted incident and two people have been arrested.

Charges are still pending, but police confirmed the pair are part of an assault investigation.

More information is expected Monday.