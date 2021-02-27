Two Arrested, One Person Still at Large in Windsor Arson Investigation

Two people are in custody and one person is still at large in a Windsor arson investigation.

Windsor Police Service was called in to investigate after a fire in the 1700 block of Magnolia Avenue was deemed suspicious on Jan 15.

According to police, investigators were able to identify three suspects and a vehicle using surveillance from nearby homes — the vehicle allegedly involved in the arson was located on Jan. 19.

Officers were then able to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle that turned up, "items of evidential value."

Police say a 39-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both from Windsor, were arrested without incident in the 2700 block of Whelpton Street Tuesday.

They both face numerous charges including arson, disregard for human life and possession of incendiary materials for arson.

A third suspect, Richard Trudell of Windsor, remains at large — the 39 year old is wanted for arson, disregard for human life and possession of incendiary material for arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.