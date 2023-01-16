Two arrests; cache of weapons seized in Windsor

Police have made two arrests and seized a cache of weapons, including a rocket launcher, following a bust in Windsor.

On Friday January 13, the Drugs and Guns Unit raided a home in the 1900 block of Bernard Road near W.F. Herman Academy Secondary School.

Police told AM800 News at the time, there was no threat to public safety.

In a release today, investigators say several guns were seized including a Winchester Super X-Pump 12-Gauge Shotgun, Beretta Model A303 Gauge Shotgun, Browning BAR Mark II Safari 30-06 Rifle, Ekol Jackal Dual 9mm Blank Handgun, Crosman .177 caliber Pellet Revolver, brass knuckles, and a single-use M72 Rocket Launcher.

The Windsor Police Service arrested two people and seized multiple weapons as part of an investigation in East Windsor. Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twiter)

A 27-year old man was arrested at the scene while a second suspect, a 40-year old, was taken into custody in the 3400-block of Ypres Ave on Sunday.

Charges include: possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a restricted weapon with no license, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Windsor Police seize a handgun, among multiple other weapons, as part of an investigation in East Windsor. Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twiter)