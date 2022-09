In the final beach testing results of the season, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is listing seven local beaches as safe for swimming.

Samples were tested on Tuesday, September 6.

Belle River Beach, Colchester Beach, Sandpoint Beach, Seacliff Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Holiday Beach are all listed as safe.

Only Cedar Island Beach and Mettawas Beach are not recommended for swimming, as E.coli counts are 200 or higher.