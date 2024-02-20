Two Canadian rock legends coming to perform in Windsor

Two Canadian rock stars are coming to Windsor's Chrysler Theatre.

Tom Cochrane will take the stage on Friday, March 8 while Kim Mitchell will perform on Saturday, March 9 in a pair of shows presented by Yunity and Bluesfest Windsor.

Cochrane, a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, is best known as the frontman for the rock band Red Rider and for his work as a solo singer-songwriter, winning eight Juno Awards.

He is best-known for his song 'Life is a Highway.'

Tea Party drummer Jeff Burrows, who helps with Bluesfest, told AM800's The Morning Drive he's had the chance to meet these two legends at shows and out on the road.

"You don't often get to see them in such beautiful smaller venues like the Chrysler Theatre. It reminds me of going to New York City and I saw Rush in Radio City Music Hall, it's insane, it's such a small venue. You get to see these legends," he says.

Kim Mitchell will be performing in Windsor on March, 9, 2024. (Photo: Yunity and Bluefest)

Mitchell, a member of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, is best know for such songs as 'Go for Soda', 'Patio Lanterns', and 'Rock and Roll Duty'.

Burrows says the shows will be in support of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation and Transition to Betterness.

"We like to spread it around within the community and both of those are such staples and foundations of help within cancer, and help with those dealing with cancer," he says.

Burrows says this is essentially Yunity and Bluefest dipping their feet back in to those shows that we love to bring to Windsor so much.

"Hopefully leads and builds back up to what we were at pre-COVID down on the waterfront," he adds.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 12 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Click here for information on how to buy tickets.