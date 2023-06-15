Two cats perish in Chatham house fire

Two family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to 4 Lorne Avenue around 3 p.m. with reports of a two storey home showing heavy smoke.

Crews arrived to the two-unit home and were able to enter immediately.

The blaze was knocked down and primary and secondary searches were completed.

Officials say there were no injuries, however two cats died in the fire.

Fire crews and police attended the scene as the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

