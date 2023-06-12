Two charged after stolen vehicle crash in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested two people after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

On June 11 at 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the 7700 block of Tecumseh Rd E. for a complaint of an impaired driver.

The investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen in May.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, the vehicle was not pursued.

Officers were later called to a single-vehicle crash involving the same vehicle on the E.C Row Expressway Lauzon on-ramp.

Two suspects were located and arrested a short distance from the wreckage.

A 41-year-old woman is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, leaving the scene of an accident, impaired operation of a vehicle by drugs, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving while suspended.

A 41-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.