Two Charged in Kingsville

An alert citizen is getting the credit after provincial police in Kingsville nabbed two thieves.

It happened on March 18th around 5am.

The OPP says an alert citizen called police after seeing and hearing suspicious activity outside of a business on Division Street North in Kingsville.

Officers attended the scene and arrested two people.

A 35-year-old Windsor man is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, mischief under $5000 and three counts of breach of court order.

A 27-year-old Windsor woman is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Both have been released and are scheduled to appear in court in May.​