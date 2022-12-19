Two charged in Kingsville B&E

A break and enter in Kingsville has resulted in the arrest of two people.

Provincial police in Leamington and Kingsville say officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a business in the 2000 block of Albuna Townline around 7:20 Sunday morning.

According to police, when officers arrived they located two people and both were placed under arrest.

A 46-year-old from Essex is facing five charges including possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon at unauthorized place and carrying concealed weapon.

Police have also charged a 55-year-old from Leamington.

Both will appear in court at a later date.