Two Charged in Million Dollar Fraud Investigation

Windsor police are investigating a fraud that totalled over $1-million.

The Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in January after a local financial institution reported a suspected fraud.

According to police, three fraudulent cheques were written and deposited into local ATM machines, totalling over $1,000,000.

A portion of the funds were then withdrawn and transferred from an account prior to the cheques returning as Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF).

Police found these cheques and the transferred/withdrawn money were related to a business located in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Two suspects have since been identified and a woman who worked at the business was arrested without incident on January 23rd, and the male owner of the business was arrested without incident on the 24th.

Both are facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and were released with a promise to appear in court at a future date.

Police say no individual persons are believed to have been victimized in this case and the financial institution involved is believed to be the sole victim.

The Financial Crimes Unit continues to investigate.