Two Churches Charged Under Reopening Act

Police in Chatham-Kent have laid more charges against two different churches under the Reopening Ontario Act.

On Sunday morning, police responded to reports of gatherings at Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley and Old Colony Mennonite Church in Charing Cross.

A total of 128 vehicles were seen at the church in Wheatley with nobody inside the church wearing a mask. A 51-year-old Merlin man was charged.

In Charring Cross, 40 vehicles were seen in the parking lot with over 100 people leaving the church with nobody seen wearing a mask. A 37-year-old Merlin man has been charged.