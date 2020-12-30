Two Churches in Leamington Charged Under Reopening Ontario Act

Two more churches have been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act, this time in Leamington.

On Sunday, OPP responded to a complaint that a church service in the 1300 block of Mersea Road 8 had more than the 10 person capacity limit allowed under current COVID-19 restrictions.

Upon arrival, OPP discovered the service was well about the safe limit for a gathering and requested the service be stopped.

Police say a 29-year-old from Leamington took responsibility for the gathering and was charged under the Reopening Ontario act.

Officers were then called to a location just minutes down the road in the 700 block of Mersea Road 8 where another gathering was taking place.

Police say the group was well over the safe capacity limit under provincial guidelines and asked the group to end the service.

A 46-year-old representative of the church from Chatham-Kent was charged with failing to comply with an order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Both offenders are expected to appear before the Leamington Court of Justice in the New Year.

A Windsor church was charged under the act last week and a church in Chatham-Kent was charged twice under the act over the weekend.