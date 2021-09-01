Two Ciociaro Club halls listed as potential COVID-19 exposure point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added two halls at the Ciociaro Club as potential COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited salons A & B on Friday August 20 and Saturday August 21 may have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is asking anyone who atttended the site to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

Last week, the health unit advised those who visited halls B & C on August 14 to monitor themselves for symptoms after potentially being exposed to the virus.

In addition to the potential exposure points, the health unit has declared two community outbreaks at the Ciociaro Club.