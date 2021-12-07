Two classes, bus cohort dismissed at Catholic school board Tuesday due to COVID-19

Four new cases of COVID-19 have resulted in the dismissal of two classes and a bus cohort at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

Single cases were discovered Tuesday at Our Lady of Annunciation and St. Rose elementary schools along with a pair of cases at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School.

The local health unit has given instruction to students and staff who may have been affected.

There are currently nine schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — the latest information can be found on the health unit's website.