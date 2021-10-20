Two classes dismissed at Cardinal Carter following confirmed case of COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to pop up at local schools.

The latest case was discovered at Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School Wednesday.

As a result, two classes of students were dismissed and instructed not to attend class Thursday.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.