Two classes dismissed at Catholic Central High School in Windsor

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed two classes of students from Catholic Central High School in Windsor after receiving notification of one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.

The board says they became aware of the confirmed case Thursday afternoon, and have notified the affected students that they're not to attend school Friday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will notify those students when they are able to return to school.

Any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, will also be contacted by the health unit and given directions to follow.

Both the health unit and the school board continue to ask parents to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.