Two classes dismissed at St. Andre Catholic Elementary following positive COVID-19 cases

empty classroom

More COVID-19 cases are being reported at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

The latest, at St. Andre Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh where two students have tested positive.

As a result, two classes were dismissed Wednesday and the local health unit will notify students when they're able to return to school.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The Greater Essex County District School Board did not report any new cases on Wednesday.

