Two classes dismissed at St. Joseph's following positive COVID case

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has received confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 at St. Joseph's Catholic High School.

According to the board, the local health unit directed them to dismiss two classes of students as a result.

They learned of the confirmed case Sunday afternoon and affected students have been notified not to attend school Monday.

The health unit will notify those students when they are able to return to school.

Parents are asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home if they are ill.