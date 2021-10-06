Two classes dismissed at St. Teresa of Calcutta elementary due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed two classes of students from St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School after two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The board was informed of the cases Wednesday and affected students have been instructed to not attend school Thursday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will notify those students when they can return.

Families who did not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.