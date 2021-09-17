Two classes dismissed due to COVID-19 at a Windsor high school

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed two classes of students from one of its schools in Windsor due to COVID-19.

The board says it has been directed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to dismiss two classes of students from Assumption College Catholic High School after receiving notification of one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The school is located at 1100 Huron Church Rd.

The students impacted by the dismissal have been told they are not to attend school Monday. The health unit will notify those students when they are able to return to school.

Students and staff who may have been directly affected will be contacted by the health unit which will give directions for them to follow.

The board advises parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.