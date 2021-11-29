Two classes, two bus cohorts dismissed at the Catholic school board due to COVID-19

Four new cases of COVID-19 have resulted in the dismissal of two classes and two bus cohorts at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

The latest cases were discovered Monday at Stella Maris and St. John Vianney elementary along with St. Joseph's high school.

The local health unit has given instruction to students and staff who may have been affected.

There are currently seven schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — the latest information can be found on the health unit's website.