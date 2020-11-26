iHeartRadio
Two Cohorts Dismissed at Holy Names in Windsor after COVID-19 Case

AM800-News-Holy-Names-Catholic-High-School

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed two cohorts from Holy Names High School.

According to a release, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit informed the board of a positive case of COVID-19 at the school at 1400 Northwood St. in Windsor Thursday morning.

The board says students and staff in both cohorts have been asked to stay home and self-isolate on the advice of the health unit.

Officials with the board are working with the health unit to determine who has been effected and will contact those individuals directly.

