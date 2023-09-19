Two convenience store workers recognized for life saving actions after matchete attack

Essex-Windsor EMS is honouring two convenience store workers for their quick life saving actions following a machete attack in Windsor.

Jamie Tremblay and Maryam Jamali, associates at the 7-Eleven at 971 Wyandotte St. E., provided first aid and other assistance to two of the people who were injured in an assault on July 12.

Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics Danielle Beauchamp and Leah Panek, arrived at the scene a short time later.

"They provided hemorrhage control and utilized makeshift tourniquets and applied direct pressure to control blood loss," the paramedics wrote in a report recommending the two store employees be recognized.

Without their swift intervention "the outcome would have been significantly different" for at least one of the two injured persons, the paramedics noted.

Members of Essex-Windsor EMS join two local 7-11 workers at the Wyandotte Street East location. The workers were recognized by Essex-Windsor EMS after providing first aid to individuals injured near the store on July 12, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Tremblay and Jamali were in the store at 2:45 a.m. on July 12 when a customer ran in and told them to call 911.

Tremblay remained on the phone with a dispatcher as she went outside to find the victims of a matchete attack while Jamali stayed inside to deal with the people rushing into the store.

She says used a sock from the store to try and stop the bleeding.

"I just told them that they had open wounds and she told me that I had to keep pressure on it. We used a sock as a tourniquet and I kind of tightened the tourniquet and kept pressure on her arm until the ambulance got here," she says.

EMS District Chief Sarah Bezaire says they were surprised by the amount of stuff they did, and to the level of what they did, in such a short amount of time.

"We can't say enough. Had they not stepped in a done what they did, exactly what they did and when they did it, the outcome would have been way worse," she says.

Windsor police officers investigate a matchete attack in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Langlois Avenue in Windsor. July 12, 2023 (Photo: @_OnLocation_)

Tremblay says she never thought she would get an award for anything.

"I never ever thought something like that was going to happen," she says. "I think I did what any other person would have done in my situation and to be recognized is amazing."

Two women and one man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the attack.

The Major Crimes Unit determined the attack was a targeted incident and continue to investigate as they search for suspects in the case.

With files from Rob Hindi