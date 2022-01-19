iHeartRadio
Two COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor has declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks in its facilities.

The outbreaks are listed on 2South in the Emara Building and on Rehab #4 in the Tayfour Tower.

Officials say, to date, 18 patients and 18 staff have tested positive on the following units in outbreak at HDGH:
- 3 North
- RH#3
- RH#4
- 2 South

As a result, the hospital says the following outbreak measures have been put in place for those units in outbreak:
- Providing therapy as required in therapy rooms for patients who are asymptomatic and can wear a surgical mask during their therapy
- Students may continue to attend on the units and will also be provided with N95 masks and PPE as required
- N95 Masks are required when providing patient care on an outbreak unit along with consistent washing of hands and respecting of physical distancing.

