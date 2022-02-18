Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics to close

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is announcing major changes to COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics.

In the city, the clinic at the Dr. Y Emara Centre at Hotel Dieu-Grace Healthcare will shut down on February 24. It will continue to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. until then.

The clinic at the Grovedale Arts and Cultural Centre in Kingsville will be open for appointments and walk-ins on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays until its last day on March 5.

The health unit says the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall will remain open daily until March 4 when it will then temporarily transition to a catch up vaccination clinic for other types of vaccinations under the Immunization of School Pupils Act. It will also continue to offer walk-in appointments for COVID-19 1st, 2nd and 3rd vaccinations.

Also starting on Friday, those between 12 to 17 can get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario.

To be eligible, the second dose must have been at least 168 days, or 6 months ago.

