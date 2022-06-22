Two cyclists dead after crash on Walpole Island
Two cyclists are dead after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island early Wednesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say it happened just before 5 on River Road.
The cyclists have been pronounced deceased and the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Provincial police say River Road is closed between Firehall Road and Austin Road as officers investigate.
Names have not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.