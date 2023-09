Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police say a pickup truck lost control and slammed into a large tree on Teetzel Line between Kenesserie Road and Tower Road in Highgate just before 12:30 Monday morning.

A local resident called 911 and emergency crews responded and found two men dead inside the vehicle.

Police have identified the victims as a 27-year-old Highgate man and a 25-year-old Ridgetown man.