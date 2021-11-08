Two dead in head-on crash in Leamington

A head-on crash in Leamington has claimed the lives of two people.

Provincial police say two vehicles collided on Highway 77 between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 just before 7:00am Sunday.

Investigators say the passenger in one of the vehicles -- 72-year-old Katherina Fehr -- was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver -- 76-year-old Johan Fehr -- died later in hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to call them.