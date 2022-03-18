Two dead, one seriously injured in a crash near Leamington

Two people are dead and one is seriously injured following a three vehicle crash in Essex County.

It happened around 6:44 a.m. on County Road 34 between Leamington and Wheatley.

Provincial police say an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and sideswiped a utility van, before hitting a westbound sedan head on.

The two occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the pick-up truck, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the utility van was uninjured.



The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision investigators are currently on scene.