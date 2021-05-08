Two Deaths, 37 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

Two more people in Windsor-Essex have passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

According to the local health unit, the latest to pass away are a pair of women from the community — one in her 90s, the other in her 100s — bringing the region's death toll to 416.

The health unit is also reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday for a total of 15,752.

Of the new cases, 22 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight are the result of community spread, two are outbreak related while five others remain under investigation.

There are currently 22 people in hospital for treatment while a total of 187,322 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at eight workplaces along with one community outbreak.