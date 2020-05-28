Two Dozen Different Health-Care Providers Can Reopen

The Ontario government says over two dozen different health-care providers, closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, can soon reopen.

Dentists, optometrists and massage therapists are among several dozen providers who can start to take clients immediately.

Also on the list, chiropractors, physiotherapists, psychologists, dieticians, denturists, and midwives.

The province says the reopening of the clinics must be done in compliance with the respective regulatory colleges that oversee the providers.

All of the providers must also comply with public health regulations and physical distancing guidelines to prevent the virus' spread.

The change comes as a result of a new order from the province's chief medical officer of health.

With files from the Canadian Press