Two drivers charged by OPP for impaired driving over weekend

A pair of drivers were arrested over the weekend by Essex County OPP for impaired driving.

According to police, just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on County Road 46 at County Road 23 in Lakeshore.

After investigation, police charged 22-year-old Daniel Mastroianni from Essex with Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

Then just before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday officers received a call about a collision involving a single vehicle that struck an empty tomato wagon in the 200 block of Sherk Street in Leamington.

23-year-old Kurth Kaantey, of Chatham-Kent, is facing charges of Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) as a result.

Both are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute to both accused.