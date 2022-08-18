Two drivers charged with careless driving on the 401

Two drivers have been charged following separate accidents on Highway 401 Eastbound in Lakeshore.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, officers along with Essex-Windsor EMS arrived on the scene of French Line Road and Lakeshore Road 123 on Thursday, August 18 at around 8 a.m.

Police say they found an overhead sign laying on the highway after a tractor-trailer unit hauling a large hydraulic dump trailer hit it.

When the sign fell it also damaged another vehicle.

Shortly after, in the traffic, another collision occurred when a tractor-trailer hit a second tractor from behind.

A 47-year-old Windsor man and a 34-year-old Brampton man are facing charges of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Highway 401 Eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours due to the collisions.