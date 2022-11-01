Two drivers charged with stunt driving on the 401 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have charged two drivers with stunt driving within four hours, each clocked going at least 70 km/h over the posted limit.

Police say a patrol officer Friday around 9:12 p.m. stopped a vehicle driving 181 km/h on Highway 401 in Chatham.

As a result, the 45-year-old driver from Toronto has been charged with stunt driving.

On Saturday, around 12:57 a.m. an officer stopped a vehicle speeding 170 km/h again on the 401 which is a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, a 20-year-old Blenheim resident, was also charged with stunt driving and as a young driver, having a blood alcohol level above zero.

Police say in each incident, a 30-day driving suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment was initiated.

The accused drivers are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.