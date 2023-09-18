Two Essex residents charged in alleged watercraft theft

Two people are facing multiple charges involving a stolen personal watercraft in Lake Erie.

On Aug. 14, just after 10 a.m., the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marine Unit received a report of a possible impaired boater operating a personal watercraft in Lake Erie between Colchester and Amherstburg.

Police say marine unit members observed a personal watercraft matching the description and attempted to make contact with the operator.

There were two occupants and it made it to land.

Assistance was provided by members from the Essex Detachment OPP to locate the occupants on land but were unsuccessful.

As a result of an investigation, it was discovered that the personal watercraft had been stolen and two occupants of the personal watercraft were identified.

As a result, a 35-year-old Essex man is facing multiple charges including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 35-year-old Essex woman is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately. The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.



If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.