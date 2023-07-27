Two firearms recovered and four arrested: Windsor police 

Four people were taken into custody and two loaded guns were taken off the street on Tuesday.

Police responded to a business in the 200 block of Pillette Road for a report of a person with a gun around 3:00 p.m.

Officers learned that following a verbal dispute between individuals, a firearm was allegedly produced and pointed at a person.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The suspects were tracked to a residence in the 800 block of Jos Janisse Avenue and members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) were called in and set up a perimeter around the property.

Police say a short time later, two men, 1 teen boy and a woman exited the home and were taken into custody without incident.

A bag located at the scene contained a loaded Glock 19, a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, and a loose extended magazine. The firearms and magazine were seized as evidence.



A 37-year-old woman and 21-year-old man are both chargeded with:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)

Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device

A 24-year-old man is charged with:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)

Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 6)

Police say the 24-year-old man was currently on a probation order for a violent offence, which banned him from possessing any firearms.

And a 17-year-old boy, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)

Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.