Two firearms recovered and four arrested: Windsor police
Four people were taken into custody and two loaded guns were taken off the street on Tuesday.
Police responded to a business in the 200 block of Pillette Road for a report of a person with a gun around 3:00 p.m.
Officers learned that following a verbal dispute between individuals, a firearm was allegedly produced and pointed at a person.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
The suspects were tracked to a residence in the 800 block of Jos Janisse Avenue and members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) were called in and set up a perimeter around the property.
Police say a short time later, two men, 1 teen boy and a woman exited the home and were taken into custody without incident.
A bag located at the scene contained a loaded Glock 19, a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, and a loose extended magazine. The firearms and magazine were seized as evidence.
A 37-year-old woman and 21-year-old man are both chargeded with:
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)
- Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)
- Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device
A 24-year-old man is charged with:
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)
- Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)
- Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 6)
Police say the 24-year-old man was currently on a probation order for a violent offence, which banned him from possessing any firearms.
And a 17-year-old boy, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with:
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)
- Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)
- Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.