Two Former NFL Stars Pass Away

Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey died on the weekend from what his family described as complications from the new coronavirus. He was 73.

Dempsey set an NFL record that stood for 43 years when he kicked a 63-yard, game-winning field goal for the New Orleans Saints against Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970.

It wasn't until 2013 that Matt Prater of the Broncos broke that record with a 64-yarder in Denver.

Dempsey's success came despite being born without toes on his kicking foot.

Dempsey kicked for 11 seasons in the NFL with New Orleans, Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo.

Also Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell has died at 84.

Mitchell spent 11 seasons in the NFL.

He played halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and was a flanker for Washington from 1962-68, becoming the first African American to sign with the Redskins.

Mitchell was a three-time All-NFL selection and played in four Pro Bowls.



Mitchell retired with the second-most combined offensive yards and was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1983.

