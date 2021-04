Two people have been arrested and a catalytic converter recovered following a break and enter at a Lakeshore business.

Provincial police were called to County Road 42 around 2:20am on April 8.

Officers found two suspects at the scene and seized a quantity of break-in tools.

Two individuals from Leamington, 36 and 38-years-old, are charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, and mischief under $5,000.