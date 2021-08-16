Two GECDSB teachers Win Seven-Day Cruise

Two teachers from Windsor-Essex are being recognized for their outstanding work with a seven-day cruise of their choosing.

Former educator, Patti Oshar nominated the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) teachers in the Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy contest.

Oshar says the contest gathered 4,000 nominees who are making a difference in the lives of kids as educators.

She tells CTV Windsor that she nominated Andrea Lewis-Langmuir for her creative strategies in helping students excel in math and Angeline Humber's strong promotion of self-learning.

"Angeline and Andrea were top of mind because they do stellar work and they truly make a difference in so many lives with everything they do," says Oshar.

Humber is honoured to be selected out thousands of teachers across Canada and the US.

"It still feels so surreal just to be recognized for something. I wish so many people could be recognized for," says Humber.

Lewis-Longmuir is looking forward to the vacation, but wishes she could share it with everyone.

"I feel so honoured and fortunate and lucky to be chosen for this contest," says Lewis-Longmuir.

The winners are also in the running for one of three grand cash prizes of $10,000, $15,000 and $25,000 to benefit their school and students.