Two Highway 401 collisions under investigation by OPP 

Two separate Highway 401 collisions that happened Tuesday are under investigation by the OPP.

The first happened around 10:45 a.m., when emergency services responded to a crash involving a transport truck that lost control trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle and rolled into the centre median of the 401 near the 87-KM marker.

Police say the transport truck had two people inside who sustained minor injuries.

The second crash happened around 11:15 a.m., when a transport truck rear-ended another transport truck near the 84-KM marker.

Both vehicles in the second crash were occupied by a single driver, with minor injuries reported.

Collision at the eastbound Highway 401 84km marker involving two transport trucks in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Source: OPP)

For the removal of the involved vehicles and debris, the highway was expected to be closed for several hours.

Investigators of Elgin County OPP Chatham detachment would like to speak anyone who may have observed these vehicles prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca.