iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Two Home Invasions, One Suspect

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Cruiser-November-2018

Two separate home invasions in Windsor led police to the same suspect.

On January 14 around 2:30 a.m. officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue after a woman reported a man entered her home and touched her inappropriately.

A few hours later around 6 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Elliott Street east where a person woke up after hearing noise in the house and saw a man inside.

The suspect fled both homes but a detailed description was obtained and officers believed that both incidents involved the same suspect and he was identified.

Around 5:25 p.m. the same day, investigators from the Major Crime Unit located and arrested the suspect without incident at a home in the 900 block of Marentette Avenue.

Faton Miftari, 36, of Windsor, is facing charges including break and enter, sexual assault and fail to comply with release.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE