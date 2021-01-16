Two Home Invasions, One Suspect

Two separate home invasions in Windsor led police to the same suspect.

On January 14 around 2:30 a.m. officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue after a woman reported a man entered her home and touched her inappropriately.

A few hours later around 6 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Elliott Street east where a person woke up after hearing noise in the house and saw a man inside.

The suspect fled both homes but a detailed description was obtained and officers believed that both incidents involved the same suspect and he was identified.

Around 5:25 p.m. the same day, investigators from the Major Crime Unit located and arrested the suspect without incident at a home in the 900 block of Marentette Avenue.

Faton Miftari, 36, of Windsor, is facing charges including break and enter, sexual assault and fail to comply with release.