Two in five students considering dropping out, but many feel optimistic about job prospects: survey

A new survey has found that while two in five students are seriously considering dropping out of their institutions, there is also a wave of optimism about the future.

The 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study, conducted independently by Angus Reid and commissioned by education company Studiosity, recently looked into Canadian post-secondary students’ current stress levels, ideas about dropping out, and future outlooks.

The study included 1,014 participating students surveyed online between March 10 to March 24, with domestic students making up 89 per cent of the cohort and international students making up the remaining 11 per cent.

In the survey, 62 per cent of students between the ages of 18 and 21 said they felt stressed by studying or doing schoolwork daily.

The number significantly declined for 22-year-olds, with only 48 per cent feeling the same way.

Half of the students said that more access to financial aid would help combat their stress levels.

The survey also found that fewer students want a return to in-person classes compared to 2021.

“Free university so I wouldn’t have to worry so much about putting my family in massive debt in the future. Or grants for parents,” one student said in their responses to the survey.

Student debt in Canada, as of 2022, amounts to $18 billion, and the average student debtor owes at least $28,000, according to Statistics Canada.

The study also revealed that domestic students in Canada reported higher stress levels than international students, outranking them in most variables, including balancing school and social commitments.