Two individuals needed to help choose name of new Kingsville school

Do you want to help choose a name for a new school in Kingsville?

The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking for two individuals to serve as community representatives on the School Naming Committee for the new $60-million K-12 school on Jasperson Drive near the Kingsville Arena.

All applicants must be public school supporters, and the committee will hold a minimum of two meetings to determine at least two possible names for the school.

Once the possible names are selected they will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for consideration.

The deadline to submit an application to the school principal in person or via email at Jack Miner Public School, Kingsville Public School or Kingsville District High School is Monday, November 27 at 4 p.m.

The new school will bring together students from Jack Miner, Kingsville Public, Harrow Public School and Kingsville District High School.

The school is expected to open in September 2024.