Two injured after a collision involving farm equipment in Kingsville

Provincial police are sending out a reminder to drivers to be aware of farm equipment on the roadways of Essex County following a collision this week in Kingsville.

Just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 15, OPP and other emergency services were called to a collision involving a pickup truck and a tractor on Road 2 East in Kingsville.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid as the collision remains under investigation.

Police want all drivers to know that an increasing number of farmers are operating from more than one site, which increases the amount of time that farm vehicles are on the road.

With harvest season here, police want drivers to share and road and remember to:

-Recognize slow moving vehicles by the orange triangle and use caution

-Realize that farm vehicles travel around 35 km/h. Slow down when you see farm equipment on the road and be prepared to stop.

- Watch for left turns. Not all farm vehicles have turn signals - watch for farmer's signalling a turn using the same hand signals as a bicycle rider.

- Be aware that farmers with long or broad equipment sometimes need to make a wide turn. If a tractor swings right, be careful, it may be starting a left turn.

- The farmer may be unable to pull off the road due to equipment weight or shoulder issues. Wait for a safe opportunity to pass.

- Leave a wide berth when passing. Some farm equipment takes up more than one lane and some pieces of equipment have pieces protruding that can be hard to see.

- When finished passing, don't stop or slow down in front of the farm vehicle. Large equipment can't brake as quickly as a car.