Two injured in 401 crash in Lakeshore


A 35-year-old Windsor man has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm following a crash on the 401 in Lakeshore.

The OPP says two cars and a tractor-trailer collided in the westbound lanes just east of Highway 77 just before 6:00pm Sunday.

Two people in a passenger vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 for about three hours to allow emergency responders to investigate.

